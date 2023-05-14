Ishita Dutta blushes as Vatsal Sheth kisses her belly at baby shower; Tanushree, Kajol join | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth; Tanushree Dutta

Ishita Dutt and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood soon and Mother's Day turned out to be even more special for the couple as they celebrated baby showers with friends and families on Sunday. They hosted the celebrations in Mumbai and posed for paparazzi outside the venue. Ishita's sister and actress Tanushree Dutta also made a rare public appearance on the occasion. For the celebration, Ishita opted for a pink saree. She matched the saree with temple jewellery and adorned her bun with flowers. Vatsal was dressed in a white kurta and Pyjama.

The parents-to-be exude love and warmth as they posed for the shutterbugs. The two smiled and laughed while posing with each other. They shared a hug too. Vatsal also kissed Ishita's baby bump and cheeks, leaving her blushing. The couple also posed with Tanushree, who came wearing a printed salwar suit.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANITanushree at Ishita Dutta's baby shower

Kajol, who is close to Ishita and Vatsal, attended the ceremony. Kajol wore a yellow-coloured baggy kurta teaming it with the same coloured pants. Ishita's elder sister Tanushree Dutta also attended the ceremony.

Talking to the media, Ishita and Vatsal shared their excitement and said, "It was very emotional and nice. Our relatives have come from different places to wish and bless us. They are still inside (the venue) waiting for us. We are so thankful and grateful that they have come and blessed us. It's the mother who goes through everything. Ishita can feel it. I still cannot feel it that much," Vatsal said. He added that people have been sharing pointers about fatherhood with him and added, “Once the baby is born I will feel it too."

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time. ALSO READ: Ram Charan's wife Upasana flaunts baby bump as she celebrates first Mother's Day; shares special note

For unversed, Ishita and Vatsal first met on the sets of TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar and they started seeing each other. They kept their engagement and marriage under wraps. Talking about it in an interview, Ishita said, "Our engagement and wedding were planned earlier, but we decided not to talk about it. For me, the only thing that mattered was getting married in the presence of my family and very close friends. We did not want a big fat wedding.''

Latest Entertainment News