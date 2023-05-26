Ishaan Khatter to make his Hollywood debut with Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman to feature together in The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his Hollywood debut with an upcoming series called The Perfect Couple. He shared the cast announcement list on his social media a few weeks ago. The show will see Ishaan alongside Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning. The Perfect Couple is a story about a mother (played by Nicole Kidman) who is planning the wedding of her son, but it goes downhill after a body is found. Ishaan Khatter plays the best friend of the groom, names Shooter Dival.

Sharing the post-Ishaan wrote in the caption, ‘New Beginnings’. The Netflix original will have a 6-episode mini-series and will also star Live Schreiber and Omar Epps among others.

Ishaan shared that he auditioned for the role and did not just pick it up. In a recent interview, he mentioned, “It was certainly not up for picking! I went through the whole process and auditioned for it. I also don’t think there’s enough information out there to label it as conventional or otherwise yet.”

He further adds the role is also pushing him as a performer. “I’ve always aspired to explore myself through my characters while (hopefully) infusing life into them. It’s a symbiotic relationship. This part gives me a chance to explore a distinctly different side of myself as both a performer and a professional.”

Opening about the experience, Ishaan gushes, “It feels great, it’s always wonderful to play with an exciting cast and it’s keeping me on my toes in the best way. They certainly are very talented and experienced artists on the show, not only in the cast but also behind the scenes and I’m also very glad to be working with a director as assured and creative as Susanne Bier.”

Ishaan Khatter shot to fame after starring in Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Phone Bhoot, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. The actor will also be seen in Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is based on the Battle of Garibpur set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

