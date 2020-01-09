Ishaan Khatter can't enter Shahid- Mira's house with his shoes on. Here's why

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has a special protocol for her house, and no one can even dare to defy that. Ishaan Khatter who recently made his debut on Neha Dhupia's podcast, 'No Filter Neha', revealed that Mira is very particular about her protocols and anyone who wants to engage with her kids Misha and Zain can't do it with their shoes on. Ishaan was replying to Neha's hilarious accusation that Ishaan doesn't behave well at his brother Shahid Kapoor's house.

Ishaan said, "She (Mira) just has a thing against shoes being in the middle of the room. It's not even the middle of a room, it's the corner but it's not the corner she would prefer. I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First, you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house, real quiet-like. Usually, you got to do a handstand. That's how it works in that house. I have learned to put my shoes where it should be."

Ishaan enjoys his time with his little nephew and niece which very evidently visible on his Instagram as he often shares pictures with them.

On the work front, Ishaan is prepping up for the release of his next film Khaali Peeli where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday. The first look from the film was unveiled recently. Khaali Peeli is a remake of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwala.

Also, Ishaan will be seen in Mira Nair’s TV series A suitable Boy.