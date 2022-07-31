Is Priyanka Chopra Bear Grylls' next guest on adventure show? Man vs. Wild star has this to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, BEAR GRYLLS Priyanka Chopra and Bear Grylls

Seems like Priyanka Chopra has become the favourite choice of Hollywood celebrities to work with. After Anthony Russo and Joe Russo picked Priyanka's name for the best-suited actress in the role of Captain Marvel, Bear Grylls who is known for his reality show Man vs Wild also hinted toward getting PeeCee on board for his next adventure. Bear Grylls has previously worked with several Indian celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnikanth, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. In his recent interview, he shared that he would love to go on an adventure with someone like Priyanka Chopra.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bear Grylls said, "Priyanka Chopra would be incredible – I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story." He also mentioned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's name, "Virat (cricketer Virat Kohli) would be amazing to adventure with, a true heart of a lion and kind spirit."

Bear was last seen with Ranveer in Netflix's show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls exploring the wild jungles. He also shared his experience on working with the Bajirao Mastani star, "Life is all about finding our own true purpose and living with eyes and heart wide open with courage and gratitude, those qualities shone brightly from Ranveer. In return, all I seek to give him is an encouragement to keep living as he is."

Reflecting upon his journey with Indian celebrities so far Bear shared, "The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian super stars – they are always so kind and embracing to me – I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming films

Priyanka has an impressive line of shows and films on the international front including It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video.In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

