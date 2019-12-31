Is Katrina Kaif playing the role of Akshay Kumar's doctor in Sooryavanshi? Director Rohit Shetty answers

The fans are all set to witness Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif--the most good-looking onscreen pair yet again, thanks to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s next film in the cop universe titled ‘Sooryavanshi.’ A lot of BTS videos and pictures along with a promo have been shared by the makers which hint that the actor will play the role of a cop but not much was revealed about the actress’s character. Well now, the curtains have been raised by the director himself who has spilled the beans that Katrina will be seen playing the role of a doctor in the film.

Yes, that’s true. Rohit Shetty, who recently appeared in the chat show No Filter Neha opened up about the same and told, “She asks a lot of questions...Is this okay, is this right?’ I tell her that she’s beautiful, but after a point, I just switch off.”

When Simmba turned a year older a few days back, Shetty shared a teaser that gave a glimpse of Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the same frame. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Celebrating One year of SIMMBA PS: Watch the video but Don’t reveal the end.” Have a look:

Talking about his filmmaking he said, “From the first day of scripting to the night before the film’s release, my team knows that I can change anything, so they are always on their toes.”

The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Just a few days back, a picture of the onscreen duo from the sets of the film got leaked in which they can be seen dancing together. Seems as if a song was being shot. Have a look:

n the work front, Akshay just saw the release of his film Good Newwz featuring Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani while Katrina's last release was Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan.

