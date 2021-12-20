Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL Is Kajal Aggarwal pregnant? Fans spot actress' baby bump in her latest outing photos

Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a few pictures from her latest outing with friends and what has caught our attention is her cute baby bump. The actress tied the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu in October last year and fans are eagerly waiting to hear some good news from the couple. However, Kajal's latest photos confirmed that maybe she is expecting a child. While the couple is yet to make an official announcement on the same, the pregnancy rumours of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam have been doing rounds for a very long time.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kajal Aggarwal shared goofy boomerang with her friends and their kids which is captioned "Masis and babies." The actress wore a beige coloured bodycon dress. Over the dress, she donned a red and white checked shirt. Her baby bump peeped out of her dress in the picture and video. To complete her look, she opted for a golden neckpiece and a black coloured sling bag.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu said their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30 last year. The couple's fairytale wedding was attended by her close friends and family and was a private affair. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam dated for three years then remained friends for seven years and later, got married.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be headlining slice-of-life drama 'Uma', which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer. The upcoming Hindi language film is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group). It is directed by debutante Tathagata Singha. The makers will soon announce other cast members. It is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in consideration, the producers said.

Aggarwal, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry, was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series "Live Telecast".