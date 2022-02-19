Is Disha Parmar pregnant? Actress answers if she and Rahul Vaidya are expecting their first baby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, who was seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 sparked pregnancy rumours recently. Rumours started doing the rounds on the Internet when Disha was spotted wearing an oversized shirt, while exiting a Mumbai restaurant with husband and singer Rahul Vaidya. As the photos from their dinner date emerged on social media, fans wondered if Disha and Rahul are expecting their first baby.

Refuting the rumours, Disha on Friday took to her Instagram stories and shared a note. “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant,” she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Is Disha Parmar pregnant? Actress answers

Disha Parmar, who tied the knot with Rahul Vaidya on July 16 last year, soon after his stint on Bigg Boss 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day said it is special for her because she is going to celebrate her day with her husband. "I believe, love should be celebrated every day. Having said that, this Valentine's is extra special for me since it will be my first with Rahul after marriage. I feel lucky to have him as my life-partner and he is truly my biggest gift. Here's wishing everyone a very happy valentine's day, let's spread kindness and happiness always," she had said.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is seen playing the lead role of Priya Kapoor in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. Starring opposite her is Nakul Mehta as Ram Kapoor. The duo has vowed the audience with their performances as Priya and Ram.

"It's been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly sending sweet messages sharing how much they love our equation and they had been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. I guess it's all because of the viewers and their love so it's definitely a return gift to them to finally see #Ramya together," Disha said.

'Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.