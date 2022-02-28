Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMITABHBACHCHAN Is Amitabh Bachchan unwell? Actor's latest tweet leaves fans worried about his health

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known not just for his films but also for social media activity. He is quite active on various platforms be it Twitter or Instagram and keeps on sharing his feelings on various topics. Yet again, he shared a tweet that eventually left his fans worried about his health. Taking to the microblogging website on Sunday, the 'Don' star wrote, "T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope .." As soon as he shared the tweet, a number of followers started re-tweeting ad commenting on the same and asked Big B whether he was doing fine or not. A person wrote, "Prayers for the Speedy recovery," while another one commented, "All is well. Nothing to worry. Rest well. N sleep well. It’s gd night time."

He even shared a picture of himself on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sholay' actor shared a picture of him in which he sported a maroon shirt with black trousers. He completed his look with a grey muffler. He quoted his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' in his caption.

His caption read, "Samay ke Pahiye ko ulta chalane ki koshish mat kro...tum bhagwan nahin ho ki nature ke saath lad sko!--UUNCHAI." His granddaughter Navya Nanda reacted with a red heart emoticon on the post.

Speaking about Uunchai, movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The shooting is currently underway. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is all set for his upcoming film Jhund in which he will be seen playing the role of a football coach. Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur’s NGO Slum Soccer.

Apart from this, Big B has a number of films in the pipeline including-- Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Project K and Butterfly.