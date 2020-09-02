Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan used to write notes on the walls of his son Babil's room

Late actor Irrfan Khan used to scribble notes on the walls of his home. This was revealed by his elder son Babil on Instagram.

"When you zoom in to notice what's written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt 'opinion' with an 'E', I am obviously biased here cause I think that's kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a 'D' on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken.

"Plus I like ducks, there's a secret joke in that, see if u can find it. And no I'm not sad in the picture, I smoked a spliff, deal with it. I'm 22. I gotta live a little," Babil shared, with a picture of his scribbled wall.

He also shared a picture where father and son are planting a sapling.

Earlier, after Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, Babil took to Instagram to reveal that the actor was one of the first few people to extend his help to his family when Irrfan Khan passed away. In an Instagram post, he further revealed that Dutt was also among the first few to help in "every way" when Khan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Babil posted a picture of his late father with his 'Knock-Out' co-star and penned a short note.

"Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support," he wrote in the post.

The post dedicated to the friendship of Sanjay Dutt and Irrfan Khan follows after several speculations doing rounds around the health condition of the 'Sadak' actor after he announced a break from work citing health problems. Have a look at Babil's post here:

"I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need," Babil's post read. Dubbing Dutt as a "tiger," he also urged people to let him fight the battle of his health alone.

"Please; I beg you, let him fight this without the anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again," Babil's post further read.

Irrfan died in Mumbai on April 29.

