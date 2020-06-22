Image Source : FACEBOOK/SUTAPA SIKDAR Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pic of blooming lotuses the actor had planted himself

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan has been sharing throwback pictures and lovely memories of the Bollywood star who died on April 29. On Monday, she shared yet another beautiful memory linked with the late actor and penned an emotional post. Taking to Facebook, Sutapa Sikdar shared a picture of blooming lotuses and wrote, "The lotuses remember you, Irrfan, you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains #naturelove #alluniverseisone."

Earlier, she shared some pictures and wrote, "What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees #irrfan#worldenvironmentday#ahanaresorts#kaladungi".

Irrfan’s son Babil, too, keeps treating fans to throwback pictures and videos featuring his father. Recently, Babil shared pictures from one of Irrfan’s visit to a farmhouse and wrote, “I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.”

Irrfan died April 29 after being diagnosed for colon infection. He also battled neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. A few days after his death, Sutapa had issued a statement on behalf of the family. “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” the note had read.

