Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartfelt poem for the late actor with a picture of his grave

Irrfan Khan's death came as a shock to everyone. It has been around 5 months since the actor left us after battling neuroendocrine tumour but his family, friends and fans keep remembering him by posting his throwback pictures or writing something on social media.

Recently, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt poem for the late actor. She even posted a picture of Irrfan’s grave which is now decked with roses.

A few days a go actor Shekhar Suman had tweeted regarding Irrfan’s grave. He wrote, "This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave. Does it teach anything about life? After all the fame n adulation, International acclaim, you lie alone in an unkempt grave. Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?"

Now after coming across the current photo of the late actor’s grave, it can be figured out that a white enclosure has been constructed which has roses decked on it. And ‘Late Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan’ has been written in a black plaque.

Irrfan’s son Babil also shared the image of the same on his Instagram handle. He captioned the image saying, “When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.” - Tarkovsky. Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul.”

