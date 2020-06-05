Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers the actor during first Mumbai rain, shares throwback photos

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SUTAPA SIKDAR Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers the actor during first Mumbai rain

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year due to colon infection. The fans have been in despair since then and remembering the actor through his old photos and videos shared by his son Babil or wife Sutapa Sikdar. Recently, she shared another set of throwback photos of the Angrezi Medium actor and cherished the memories with him as Mumbai witnessed its first rain. Sutapa penned down a poetic note for Irrfan and said that it is the rain that is connecting them even if they are in two different worlds.

Sutapa wrote, "Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us." She shared a photo of Irrfan peeping from the grass while enjoying in the lake. Check out-

On Irrfan Khan's first month death anniversary, Sutapa had shared a heart-touching note for him. Sharing a couple of throwback photos, she wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again." The photos showed a beautiful selfie of the couple and Irrfan lazying around in the sun.

Soon after the death of actor Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa changed her Facebook profile picture to a photo with the actor and had also said that she will always be waiting to meet him again. She also said that Irrfan's perfectionism towards life has spoiled her. Sutapa's emotional posts are proof how much she misses him each passing day.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan was suffering from a rare neuroendocrine tumour for the last two years. The actor had rushed to London in 2018 for treatment and returned last year to finish the shoot of his last film Angrezi Medium. The film released on the OTT platform and was much loved by the viewers.

