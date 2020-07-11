Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares video message for fans, says 'You didn’t let me feel alone'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares video message for fans

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has kept his father alive in the hearts of his fans by sharing throwback photos and videos of the actor on social media. He has been interacting with them regularly. On Friday, Babil shared a video message for the fans and thanked them for being a support throughout. He also shared how overwhelmed he has been by the love and support he has received after the death of Irrfan Khan.

In the video, Babil said, "This is for the first time you all have ever seen me talk. I have a message for you. I have never done this in my life before, but I have a message for you. I just want to say thank you for all of this support, all of this love. I don’t know, you didn’t let me feel alone, you know? So thank you, and I love you. You are wonderful."

He captioned the video as, "I’m not even judging this decision anymore, like saying thank you should never feel wrong, especially just cause you think you don’t look cool :P Short mein, shukriya bol raha hun aapke sahare kheliye. Is Ajeeb safar mein."

A few days ago, Babil had taken a dig at "blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy" in Bollywood. He wrote: "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood."

He further said, "Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60's - 90's Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about Indian cinema called 'Bollywood and Beyond', that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. It was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K. Asif going."

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 due to colon infection. The actor battled nueroendocrine cancer for two years. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

