Irrfan Khan's son Babil receives COVID-19 vaccine, says 'No side effects yet'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday said he has received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to his Instagram, Babil said he got the first jab of coronavirus vaccine and there have been no side effects so far. The star kid urged all to get vaccinated. Babil also revealed that he hate needles and its been three hours now, there have been no side effects of the vaccine, yet.

"Jabbed. No side effects yet. Three hours down. I hate needles. And earwig infestations. Anyway, get vaccinated. Love y'all. Passing out now, peace," he captioned the post, alongside a photo of him.

Babil Khan has a library full of stories and priceless photos of late actor Irrfan Khan. From rare photos of his late father to unseen pictures of family to priceless memories, the aspiring artist often takes to his social media to post anecdotes from Irrfan's life. Recently, he decided to share a few memories of his father. While Irrfan doesn't feature in the post, Babil credited the actor for taking the pictures.

In the series of throwback pictures posted by him, Babil recalled how the late actor once decided that his wife Sutapa Sikdar and younger son Ayaan would give Babil a haircut when he came home from university. In the pictures, Babil can be seen sitting on a chair as Ayaan and Sutapa cut his hair. Ayaan can also be shaving Babil's hair with a trimmer.

"In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I'd let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Any way a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)," he captioned the post.



On the professional front, Babil will soon make his acting debut opposite Triptii Dimri with Netflix film ''Qala". The project is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The first schedule of the film is complete.

