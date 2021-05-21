Irrfan Khan's son Babil is 'hopelessly heartbroken', remembers late father saying 'I am so lost'

Image Source : INTSGRAM/BABIL KHAN Irrfan, Babil Khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil often takes to social media to share posts dedicated to the later actor. From posting throwback pictures to sharing details of their little family moments, Babil has a lot of stories for Irrfan's fans. However, there are times when he terribly misses his father. On Friday, he shared an emotional post on Instagram in memory of his late father. "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing," he wrote on Instagram with a picture of Irrfan.

His post drew heartwarming reaction from celebrities from the industry. Actress Sandhya Mridul commented on the post writing, "It’s hard but not hopeless but someday it will make sense .. I know this .. sending love," whereas actor Anup Soni commented, "Much Love...Stay Strong." Miss Universe 2021 third runner up Adline Castelino and actress Tisca Chopra too reacted to the post by dropping heart emojis. Take a look:

Also read: TV actor Anirudh Dave shares health update, thanks fans for their prayers: I'm on oxygen support

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29 ast year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium."

Also read: Hina Khan shares throwback video of late father singing 'Aane waala pal,' says 'We Miss you'

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with "Qala", produced by Anushka Sharma.

He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars "Bulbbul" actress Triptii Dimri.

For more entertainment news click here!