Irrfan Khan's son Babil: 'Baba would ask me if I'd let him cut my hair, I wish I would have'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has a library full of stories and priceless photos. From rare photos of his late father to unseen pictures of family to priceless memories, the aspiring artist often takes to his verified Instagram accounts to post anecdotes from his life. On Tuesday, he decided to share a few memories of his father. While Irrfan doesn't feature in the post, Babil credited the actor for taking the pictures.

In the series of throwback pictures posted by him, Babil recalled how the late actor once decided that his wife Sutapa Sikdar and younger son Ayaan would give Babil a haircut when he came home from university. In the pictures, Babil can be seen sitting on a chair as Ayaan and Sutapa cut his hair. Ayaan can also be shaving Babil's hair with a trimmer.

"In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I'd let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Any way a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)," he captioned the post.

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020. Recently, Babil had shared a throwback picture of his 'baba' and talked about being insecure and frightened by the prospect of a godless world.

Babil posted a picture of Irrfan on Instagram on Friday morning. The image seems to be from a play the actor featured in. He wears an all-white ensemble and holds a shoe in one hand.

"Hey man, I am so lost. I can't figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I'm insecure, I'm frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it's all for nothing," Babil captioned the image.

Babil will soon be making his acting debut with "Qala", which has been produced by Anushka Sharma. The first schedule of the film is complete.

