Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Radhika Madan, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Kapoor pay ode to late actor

It has been a year since Bollywood's much-loved and versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai. The late actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection last year. Irrfan died after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Commemorating a year of his unfortunate demise, Bollywood actress Radhika Madan on Thursday fondly remembered her on-screen father with an emotional note. She took to her Instagram and summarised the memories the duo made on the sets of actor's last film 'Angrezi Medium'.

Sharing a picture with the deceased actor, Radhika wrote, "I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed.."

"We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble...where there were no words...silences spoke out loud...where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love...To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you," she added.

Actor Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter and wrote: "I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go.. #irrfan."

Meanwhile, actress Divya Dutta posted a picture with Irrfan and penned: "One year #irfankhan ! Cinema ain't t same without you!! That shy innocent smile, those magical eyes !! And the lovely you!! God bless you wherever you are! Thanks for such amazing legacy of work!! Am lucky to see your magic unfold on sets!"

Taking to his Instagram Story, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of the late actor and wrote: "The outstanding legacy you have left behind will always be cherished by all of us. "

For those unversed, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's comedy film Angrezi Medium. The film premiered on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.