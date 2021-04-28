Irrfan Khan death anniversary: Best Actor for Angrezi Medium & more; Here's his top achievements

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Irrfan Khan death anniversary

'Live life to the fullest and sail through tough times with a big smile' was Irrfan Khan's last message to his fans. The Bollywood actor had passed away in Mumbai, he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection last year. The acclaimed actor battled a tumour for two years and later returned to Mumbai after being treated in the UK. However, he succumbed to the disease, leaving his family and fans in despair. Irrfan was an actor par excellence who proved his acting mettle time and again in a career spanning three decades.

Irrfan, who was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium was undeniably one of the most versatile actors that the industry got. His dedication and redefined acting on the big screen always managed to leave the fans amazed. Despite the fact that he never became the quintessential 'hero' in the films, but the kind of roles he played were a breath of fresh air and always proved his acting spirit. The prolific artiste, who passed away at the age of 53, won a posthumous award: Best Actor - for his work in Angrezi Medium.

Here's actor's top achievements

Filmfare Awards: 2021: Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male),

Angrezi Medium

Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

2018: Best Actor

Hindi Medium

2013: Critics Award Best Actor

Paan Singh Tomar

2008: Best Supporting Actor

Life In A Metro

2004: Best Villain

Haasil

National Awards 2012: Best Actor

Paan Singh Tomar

2011: Best Child Artist

Chillar Party

IIFA 2018: Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Hindi Medium

2011: IIFA Award For Outstanding Achievement In International Cinema

2008: Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Life In A Metro



Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's comedy film Angrezi Medium, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced the complete shutdown of cinema halls. The film premiered on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.