Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital after actor's health deteriorates

Actor Irrfan Khan is once again hospitalised. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the actor reportedly has been admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. The 53-year-old actor has been admitted to the hospital's ICU. His wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons are with him.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan Khan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

Earlier, Irrfan Khan opened up about his ordeal with cancer and how his wife Sutapa Sikdar stood by his side through the tough times.The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and has been traveling back and forth since his cancer treatment. The actor, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, revealed how his wife encouraged him to overcome the cancer and said: "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her." Irrfan added: "She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer in March, 2018 and a few days later, he left for London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 and filmed Angrezi Medium during his brief visit. A couple of months later, he flew into London to continue the treatment and returned to India after his surgery in September 2019.

The actor's latest film is Homi Adajania's comedy "Angrezi Medium", the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down. The film has eventually released in the OTT space.

"Angrezi Medium" marked Irrfan's return despite his ailing condition.

