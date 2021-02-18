IPL 2021 Auction: Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan attend the event

Image Source : TWITTER/IPL IPL 2021 Auction: Preity Zinta, SRK's son Aryan Khan attend the event

Indian Premier League auction is going live in Chennai. A total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer with 164 of them Indian and 124 overseas. There will also be three associate players in the auction. The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai on Thursday and will start from 15.00 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports on TV and it will be streaming live on Hotstar.

Many popular celebrities Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta have been spotted at the event. Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi is present in the IPL auction 2021 for their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Aryan is an avid IPL follower. He has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. He is often spotted with his father during the matches

On the other hand, Jahnavi becomes the youngest bidder in IPL history. KKR took to their Twitter account and declared the news, "The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back. Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned!"

Preity Zinta owner of Punjab Kings posted a picture of herself with her co-owner of the team Mohit Burman. In her caption, she said that she had 'landed in Chennai' to be a part of the IPL auction. She wrote, "Super curious to know, which players would you like to see in the #PunjabKings jersey this year. Let me know folks - I'm all ears".