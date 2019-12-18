Internet mistakes Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan for the actor, picture goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER Internet mistakes Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan for the actor

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar celebrated his 97th birthday earlier this week. The actor shared a photo of himself and thanked his fans for all the wishes and love they have poured on him over the years. The birthday was also special for him as he was honoured by the World Book of Records, London. The actor’s health didn’t allow him to collect the award on his own, so his brother Aslam Khan along with wife Saira Banu received the honour on his behalf. Soon after their photos popped on the internet, netizens confused his brother for the actor.

The original tweet that mistook Aslam Khan for Dilip Kumar read, “Is this Dilip Kumar? New photo goes viral on the net. Tragedy king who ruled film industry, now age 97, almost unrecognisable. His charming faithful wife Saira at his side and the plaque in his hand with his name on it, are the only giveaways.”

Is this Dilip Kumar? New photo goes viral on the net. Tragedy king who ruled film industry, now age 97, almost unrecognisable. His charming faithful wife Saira at his side and the the plaque in his hand with his name on it, are the only give aways.@TheDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/R1NQbKZnyY — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 17, 2019

Dilip Kumar honoured by the World Book of Records on 97th birthday

In no time, the photo went viral. Then, on Wednesday, Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle finally cleared the air and tweeted, “The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab. @TheDilipKumar is NOT in the pic.” However, it is not Dilip Kumar who updates the fans through Twitter but Faisal Farooqui, who often posts updates about the actor’s health and his family on the page.

The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab. @TheDilipKumar is NOT in the pic. -FF https://t.co/CyFak2n9Nw — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 17, 2019

The tragedy king’s brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan collected The Certificate of Honour on behalf of the actor. Dilip Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Recently, the actor was overwhelmed when he received so much love on his birthday. He thanked his fans saying, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

