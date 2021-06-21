Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY International Yoga Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty motivates fans to live in the moment, stay positive & thank God

Wishes have been pouring in from all across the globe on the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga 2021. Not just commoners or politicians, even various celebrities have been sharing their experiences with yoga asanas and pranayams. One amongst those is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is known as one of the fit personalities of the tinsel town. In an exclusive interview on the occasion of Yoga Day, she opened up about the yoga exercises she swears by and also how she stays positive all the time. Not only this, but the 'Dhadkan' actress even shared how she dealt with the COVID-19.

Shilpa said that not just physical, it is important to take care of your mental health. It is ok to feel depressed sometimes but everyone should work upon it. She said, "I seem cheerful all the time but this doesn't mean that I do not feel low. This is because I release my tensions by doing yoga especially during the age of COVID when a lot of negative thoughts surround you." She further says that a lot of studies have proven that yoga is beneficial for keeping coronavirus away.

Her family got infected with the virus. Sharing her thoughts on how she faced this challenge, Shilpa said, "A lot of people have contracted the virus and I have seen it personally. We did not step out of our house during the lockdown and in spite of this fact, we got infected. It happened because one of our staff members got infected and turned asymptomatic. Later my mother-in-law and other members tested positive. It was difficult for all of us."

She continued, "I got concerned when both my kids-- Viaan and Samisha came positive. But I remained positive. As many as 11 people tested positive, but I was asymptomatic. We drink tea made of giloy, ashwagandha and mulethi which is the reason why our infection was not bad. My test report came negative in just a week while my staff members got negative in 14 days."

Taking to Twitter, Shilpa shared few posts about breathing exercises-- the Bhramari Pranayama. Her first tweet read, "BREATHE... it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system." Next, she wrote, "So, on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama. It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, ‘Aum’. This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19."

She went on and tweeted, "Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right. Tab tak, swasth raho, mast raho!"

Shilpa said that her belief in Ayurveda got more strong after COVID but the concern is always there. She says that when the pandemic happened, people were moving out without masks it spread at a faster pace. She says it is important to stay aware and protected.

When she was asked how life has changed for her post-COVID, Shilpa said, "Change is the essence of life. I look forward and I get a lesson in every change that happens. During this course of time, I have learned that one should live in the moment and not worry about what will happen in the future. When Samisha was about to born, I was in two minds since I was shooting. I spoke to my manager about how I will manage and we made a plan. Soon lockdown happened and our plans got upside down. So god has already planned everything.

I am living in today and the only piece of advice I would give is don't waste your day and your life. Positivity is the medicine for your soul. I thank god every day that I am alive every day and have my family with me."