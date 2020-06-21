Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTY/MALAIKAARORA International Yoga Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Bollywood beauties who swear by yoga for fitness

Yoga is an age-old tradition that has its roots in the past. People practice it to keep themselves healthy not just physically but also mentally, emotionally and psychologically. To encourage the yogic practice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, proposed the International Yoga Day. June 21, 2020, marks the sixth international yoga day and on this day we bring to you a list of Bollywood actresses for whom yoga is what keeps them fit and active. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Malaika Arora, have a look at these Bollywood beauties who have not only been practicing but also preaching yoga to their fans through the medium of social media.

Shilpa Shetty:

Shilpa, who is a known yoga aficionado, started practicing yoga 18 years ago to cure cervical spondylosis. The mother of an 8-year-old son can easily be called the unofficial torchbearer of yoga. Shilpa is an ardent practitioner of 'Ashtanga Yoga', which literally means 'eight-limbed yoga.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The 'Bebo' of Bollywood is the gorgeous and sizzling beauty queen of Bollywood industry. As many know her for her slim, size zero body and flawless beauty, the star has achieved the same by a combination of hard work out, strict diet plans, strong determination and disciplined life. The 39-year-old star who is known for following a super healthy and desi diet, her go-to workout style is even more holistic. Yoga is one of her favourite go-to regimes and she has been doing it for the past 10 years.

Malaika Arora:

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora has always been one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. The fitness enthusiast is not only a keen yoga follower but has also taken her passion for yoga one step ahead by investing in a yoga start-up and opened a yoga studio in Mumbai.

Bipasha Basu:

The Bengali Beauty took to yoga aggressively around five years ago, and ever since then has intensely devoted to Yoga and. Bipasha is into Ashtanga yoga, which is a more rigorous and demanding form of yoga focusing largely on one's breathing. The 41-year-old star has been raising awareness of the benefits of yoga and the importance of keeping active in the current times when taking care of one's health and well-being is extremely essential.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

If you scroll down the Instagram profile of the Bollywood beauty, you'll get to know that for Jacky, yoga is the practice in which she indulges to keep herself fit. Not only this but even during the COVID-19 lockdown, yoga is what that has kept her going.

-With ANI inputs

