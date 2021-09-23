International Day of Sign Languages: Ranveer Singh appeals to create inclusive space for deaf community

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh appeals to youth on International Day of Sign Languages

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh, who has been constantly working towards raising the issues faced by the deaf community, has appealed to the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community on International Day of Sign Languages 2021. "If there is anything we all have come to value and embrace in the last year and a half is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to the youth today would be to keep doing the work you are... and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, please do," Ranveer said.

"From hospitality to education to creative arts. We can only make this change together and my trust and support lie with the youth of our country."

Ranveer has been doing his bit to help the community. He has also been urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India and also signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness of this cause.

The 'Gully Boy' star and his artist collective, IncInk, have been the flag bearers of this cause with consistent and robust plans to action change.

The versatile actor shares his future plans to keep raising awareness for this cause.

"It's a long journey that lies ahead. At IncInk we all are committed to carry through as allies of our deaf community and get to the finish line with them. There are so many levels to this."

Ranveer said the first is supporting the deaf community in their petition to make ISL an officially recognised language and then as a society to be more inclusive by creating accessibility for the "deaf community on the ground level".

He added: "At IncInk, we create art and that is what we will continue to make accessible to the Deaf community. Our ISL videos for instance - Mohabbat, Sangeet, Black, Aur Karo and Vichaar that were released today to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages."

The actor says he has ideas that are brewing, to expand our relationship with the deaf community further in interactive ways, but it's still in the early stages. Ranveer shared that his record label IncInk's relationship with the deaf community started in 2019 when they had an ISL interpreter perform live with our artist Spitfire on national TV.

He added that the first steps to this milestone have been taken by the government some weeks back when ISL was made optional for students to learn in schools from Grade 9-12.

Also read: Ranveer Singh can't hold his excitement as Amitabh Bachchan does 'Jumma Chumma' step on KBC sets

"The day ISL will be the 23rd recognised Indian language under the Constitution of India, will be the milestone that will shift the needle. I have complete faith in the leaders of our nation and know that we are on our way to achieving this milestone."