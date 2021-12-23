Insta post on farmers: Kangana Ranaut records statement before Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@POOJASH69665899 Kangana Ranaut records statement before Mumbai Police

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday (December 23) appeared before the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with an FIR registered against her for a post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group. The actress was asked to appear on Wednesday but she failed to do so. Kangana reached Khar Police Station in Mumbai today. A protest can be organized against the actress by the Sikh community, which is why a team of CRPF is deployed as a precaution.

An FIR was registered against Ranaut at Khar police station last month following a complaint by a Sikh organisation. The police earlier this month issued a notice to her for questioning. Her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on December 22. Her lawyer then sought another date. The actress appeared on Thursday.

The city police had earlier told the Bombay High Court that they will not arrest Ranaut till January 25, 2022. The police had made the statement after the HC said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut's fundamental right to free speech and that the court will have to grant her some ad-interim relief.

Ranaut approached the HC earlier this month, seeking that the FIR registered against her at Khar police station be quashed. The actress is booked on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments, under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs by Namrata Dubey)