INSIDE videos from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception; duo dances to Kala Chashma

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma at Mumbai's wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand celebration of their wedding in Mumbai on Sunday and it was a star-studded event. All the big names of Bollywood were present to bless the couple and celebrate their union. Sidharth's ex0-girlfriend and SOTY co-star Alia Bhatt also graced the celebration with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. For their wedding reception in Mumbai, the couple picked St. Regis and hosted the party at its ninth floor.

All the Bollywood celebrities attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception looking their absolute best. Talking about the bride and groom, they opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara's jewelry, however, stole the show. Have a look-

The inside photos and videos from the party are also going viral on the internet. A video in which the much-talk-about couple Sidharth and Kiara can be seen dancing to the song Kala Chashma has particularly grabbed many eyeballs. In the video, Sidharth and others guests can be seen doing the signature step of the song from his film Baar Baar Dekho. Check out the video here-

Other photos show Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posing with guests like Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday among others. Another photo shows the couple posing with their families together.

Siddharth's parents, Sunil and Rimma, his banker brother Harshad and wife, Kiara's parents Jaideep and Genevieve and rapper brother Mishaal, were shot against a flower-bedecked wall bearing the couple's initials 'SK'.

Check out all the inside photos here-

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in 'Shershaah' on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.

