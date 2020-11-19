Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN/ROHMANSHAWL Inside Sushmita Sen's 45th birthday celebrations: Midnight surprises to wishes from beau Rohman and others

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen turned 45 on November 19th ie Thursday and took to her social media and shared a glimpse of how her day went. The pictures she shared showed the beautiful decorations done by her daughters and mother in order to surprise her. Not just the celebrations but the actress got beautiful birthday wishes from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev Sen and many others. Another surprise came in the form of the announcement of her elder daughter Renee Sen's acting debut with a short film titled 'Suttabaazi,' the trailer of which was unveiled today by the makers.

In the photos, Sushmita can be seen sitting on her bed surrounded by pink and golden balloons. Taking to Instagram and sharing her birthday celebration pictures, Sush wrote, "#aboutlastnight My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl."

Her beau Rohman has the sweetest birthday wish for his girl as he wrote, "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega. Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain. Happy, happy, happy walaa Budday my Babushhhhhhhh" and added hashtags #foreverwalalove, #shayari, #bithdaygirl, #loveofmylife and #birthdayshayari to his post.

Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen wished her with two throwback pictures and wrote, "Keep shining , keep rising , stay fit & more power to my strongest Aarya. Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out ..Bhai Loves you a lot. cheers to a rocking 45. @sushmitasen47."

Her sister-in-law and actress Charu Asopa shared pretty pictures and captioned, "Happy bday didi, May god give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you. A wonderful person like you deserves an abundance of happiness, a bouquet full of good health, and a chest full of untainted love. Have a wonderful birthday didi. Love you loads. @sushmitasen47."

Meanwhile, Sushmita shared Renee's short film trailer and wrote, "The bestest gift I could’ve ever received from a loving universe & my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride...Renee Sen the Actor!! Presenting the Trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams...to have the courage do so,all on her own!! Here’s wishing @kabeerkhuranaofficial & the entire cast & crew of #suttabaazi EVERY SUCCESS!!! I LOVE YOU @reneesen47 What a NATURAL performer...keep growing, learning & enjoying...May you always earn respect first!!! #duggadugga #blessings #proudmaa #Alisah @sensubir @subhra51 @rohmanshawl WE BEGIN!!!P.S #smokingisinjurioustohealth."

On the work front, Sushmita made her debut in the digital world with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. She is currently featuring as judge in the TV reality show Fashion Superstar, alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua.