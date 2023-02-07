INSIDE Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Sangeet; Shahid-Karan's dance to bride's brother Mishal's performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA INSIDE Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's sangeet night

It's finally happening! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tying the knot today, February 7. The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Several Bollywood celebrities have joined in the celebrations, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and others. For the fans who have been waiting on their toes for wedding updates, here are some inside details from the sangeet night.

So, Sidharth and Kiara's magnificent sangeet was held on Monday night, and when the sangeet night officially began last night, the wedding venue was visible decked up in pink. The attendees enjoyed themselves immensely.

According to India Today, Kiara's brother Mishaal sang a medley for her and Sidharth also joined him on stage. Not only that, but even Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor took to the stage and danced to Kaala Chasma. Kiara was seen blushing throughout, especially during songs from Shershaah.

Reportedly, the Hari and Sukhmani bands were also called in for a musical night on Monday. The duo had earlier performed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Hari and Sukhmani sang a mix of English and Punjabi songs.

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also set a "no phone policy" for the attendees, and the hotel staff has been made aware of this. It has been requested that neither the bride nor the groom's guests share any wedding-related photos on social media.

The couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfits. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa, reported India Today.

