Inside Shilpa Shetty Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday party | Pics and Videos

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's daughter Samiksha turned one on Monday. The actress said hearing the word mumma from the child's mouth was the greatest gift she could have imagined. Other than visiting the Siddhivinayak temple with the little munchkin and sharing heartfelt posts for her, Shilpa hosted an adorable first birthday party for Samisha. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress gave a sneak peek into the party which included a beautiful birthday cake, balloons and her close friends.

The decoration had pink and silver balloons while the cake had a crown for the little princess. A heart shaped balloon read 'Samisha turns 1'. Check out the pictures-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Inside Shilpa Shetty Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday party

Also, Shilpa posted a video collage on Instagram on Monday morning. The clip features Samisha crawling, playing around and posing for the camera alongside her parents and brother Viaan. Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote: "Mumma' -- hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day...

"Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9."

Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra had announced the arrival of her second child, a daughter, born via surrogacy, last February. The actress had then said that Samisha was born on February 15. Shilpa and Raj also have a son, Viaan, who was born in May 2012.