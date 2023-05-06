Inside Sanya Malhotra's new Gurgaon house: Griha pravesh and puja photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANYA MALHOTRA Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra bought a new house and shared glimpses of her griha pravesh ceremony on her Instagram stories. In a short span of her career, the 'Dangal' girl made a niche of herself. She is gearing up for her new release 'Kathal', the trailer of which was released recently. Ahead of the film's release, the actress brought a four BHK in Gurgaon, Delhi for herself and her family where she plans to spend time whenever she gets a chance away from her tight schedule. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen stepping into the house.

"Naya ghar," Sanya Malhotra captioned that picture. She also posted a couple of shots from the puja on her Instagram stories. For the ceremony, Sanya Malhotra was dressed in her festive best - she wore an off-white saree. See the photos from Sanya Malhotra's griha pravesh here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANYA MALHOTRAInside Sanya Malhotra's new Gurgaon house

Sanya Malhotra has an impressive line-up of films. She will be seen in Kathal. In the trailer, we can see a comedy drama revolving around a female police officer (Sanya) and her journey of unfolding the mystery of 2 jackfruits being stolen from the garden of a MLA played by actor Vijay Raaz. The movie also features Rajpal Yadav in the role of a journalist.

Co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra commented on the film, "It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery. Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky satire comedies are few and far to come by, and we have sketched every character's graph with extreme sensitivity and thought. I cannot wait for the audiences to watch the film on 19th of May, streaming only on Netflix."

Sanya also has Sam Bahadur, and Mrs in the pipeline. After Pagglait, Kathal marks Sanya's second collaboration with Guneet Monga.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' row, says 'You are a terrorist...'

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anushka Sharma; fans joke 'itne Gambhir kyu ho'

Latest Entertainment News