  5. Inside PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & other Bollywood celebs light up Aayush Sharma's birthday bash

Aayush Sharma hosted a party for his family and film industry friends on his birthday. Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs marked their presence.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2022 11:14 IST
Check out the images of celebs from Aayush Sharma's birthday party
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Check out the images of celebs from Aayush Sharma's birthday party

Aayush Sharma hosted his birthday party and his family members including brothers-in-law Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and others attended the star-studded gathering. Many from the film industry including Kangana Ranaut, Palak Tiwari, Sonakshi Sinha, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda attended the bash on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Images from the time have been going viral on social media and saw the celebrities having loads of fun. 

Salman Khan steps out after Dengue bout

Salman Khan stepped out for the first time after he was down with Dengue fever. Due to his ailment, the Bigg Boss 16 host had to skip the reality show shoot for a few days and filmmaker Karan Johar had to fill in for him. After recovering, he was snapped attending the birthday bash of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Mumbai. He dressed up in casual wear opting for a red T-shirt and black denim. The Bollywood star looked hale and hearty as he posed for the photographers outside the venue. Salman was even seen eating Aayush's birthday cake in a video from the party. 

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISalman Khan at Aayush Sharma birthday after recovering from Dengue

Aayush Sharma's birthday bash saw stars arriving  

Aayush Sharma cut a cake on his birthday and his wife Arpita Khan. Kangana Ranaut, Palak Tiwari, Sonakshi Sinha, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and many others attended the bash. A picture has been circulating on social media in which Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma posed together with Anshul Garg, Siddharth Nigam and Varun Sharma and their gang of friends.

 

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAayush Sharma at his birthday party

 India Tv - Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at former's birthday bash

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKriti Kharbanda at Aayush Sharma birthday

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIShehnaaz Gill at Aayush Sharma birthday

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at Aayush Sharma birthday

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIManjot Singh and Pulkit Samrat at Aayush Sharma birthday

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIPalak Tiwari at Aayush Sharma birthday

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISohail Khan at Aayush Sharma birthday

India Tv - Aayush Sharma birthday

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAhan Shetty at Aayush Sharma birthday party

 

