PICS: Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep, Malaika Arora & girl gang glamorous Sunday night get-together

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user and gracious host. She is known to be great friends with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor for decades and they often share pictures from their celebrations or get-togethers. Once again, Kareena partied the Sunday night away with her glamorous girl-gang Malaika, Maheep and others. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share photos of her weekend revelry.

The first photo featured them posing together on a couch. "Ok you can sit with us," Kareena wrote in her caption. For the occassion, Kareena wore a grey mock-neck top paired with white pants. On the other hand, Malaika opted for a yellow slip dress with a plunging neckline, while her sister Amrita Arora kept it casual with a beige oversized T-shirt and biker shorts. Maheep Kapoor’s donned a white tie-up crop top and jeans. For the unversed, Maheep Kapoor is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and the mother of Shanaya Kapoor.

Kareena shared a lovely picture with Amrita as the latter hugs the former from behind. The picture is taken by Maheep with a bunch of lovely candles in the foreground. The 'Jab We Met' actress credited Malaika for the location, suggesting that the dinner took place at her house. For the last picture, Kareena opted a quirky caption. 'Yeh khambaqt Ishq,' she wrote as she poses with her BFFs.

On the professional front, On the work front, Kareena was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2020 release ‘Angrezi Medium’ along with Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia. She will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'.

