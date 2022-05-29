INSIDE Kanika Kapoor's church wedding with Gautam Hathiramani: Singer poses with in-laws and parents

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA KAPOOR Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani

After a traditional Indian wedding, Kanika Kapoor and husband Gautam Hathiramani had a formal ceremony too. Days after tying the knot as per Hindu traditions, the singer took her wedding vows in a church and dropped some beautiful pics from the ceremony. The couple twinned in white as they registered their marriage in London. Kanika took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share pictures from the wedding.

Kanika shared a couple of photos from her white wedding on her Instagram account. The singer opted for a lacey white pantsuit for her church wedding, while her husband Gautam chose to wear a beige coloured coat paired with a white coloured shirt and pants. Sharing the pics, Kanika wrote, "Happiness" and dropped a red heart emoticon. The first picture showed the couple after the wedding with a bouquet, while the second has Kanika and Gautam being showered by flower petals. They could also be seen signing some documents in one of the pictures. ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor dances to Baby Doll with husband Gautam Hathiramani; lock lips at post-wedding bash

Meanwhile, on May 20, playback singer Kanika Kapoor married the London-based businessman. For the special day, she opted for a peach coloured heavy embroidery lehenga, while her husband Gautam complemented her in a white sherwani and pagdi. To complete her wedding look, Kanika's wore a choker necklace, mangtika, and bangles. Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor marries in London for the second time, INSIDE pics go viral

Taking to her Instagram, Kanika dropped the wedding pictures and wrote, "And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero."

For the unversed, this is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok. However, the pair split in 2012. And they have three kids together, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara.