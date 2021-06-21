Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Father’s Day dinner with Boney; Anshula, Khushi join in too

On the occasion of Father's Day, actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhavi Kapoor had a special dinner with their father Boney Kapoor. Joining the trio were the other two Kapoor sisters Anshula and Khushi. Arjun took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into his Father’s Day celebration with his sisters and dad. The actor posted two selfies, in which the happy family was seen happily posing for the cameras.

"The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner...Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter," Arjun captioned the photo. Celebs and friends of the family took to the comment section to react to the photo. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on the pic writing, "Beautiful Ar," whereas ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra said and singer B Praak dropped heart emojis. Arjun's uncle and aunt Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor too reacted to the photo. The latter compliments the photo by writing, "Lovely picture".

Meanwhile, Janhvi also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for Boney Kapoor. She posted some throwback pictures and a fun video of him. "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter. Happy Father’s Day," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in the digitally released film "Sardar Ka Grandson". He currently has two films -- "Bhoot Police" and "Ek Villain Returns" -- coming up.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has Good Luck Jerry, produced by Aanand L Rai.