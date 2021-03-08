Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan's 20th Birthday: Here's how Saif-Kareena's house was transformed into party den

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Ibrahim Ali Khan birthday party

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 last week and the star kid had a super fun birthday celebration. Attended by his sister Sara Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, the birthday party was held at Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence. For the celebrations, the actor's house was transformed into a party den with trippy lights and peppy decor.

On Sunday, a video of Saif's house being turned into the party venue surfaced on the Internet. Pictures and videos doing rounds on social media show large rooms and hallways being covered with graphic projections, thematic posters and uber-cool graffiti. Adding more drama to it, the house was lit with neon-themed lights. For a personalised touch, the walls were decked with thematic posters of films like Matrix, James Bond, Inception and Batman: The Dark Knight Rises among others featuring birthday boy Ibrahim. Take a look:

Sara also shared some pictures from the celebrations featuring Ibrahim and Dad Saif. While Sara wore a shimmery dress, Ibrahim was seen at his casual best. He wore a denim jacket over a printed t-shirt and completed his look with white sneakers. Saif, on the other hand, was seen in a dark red kurta as he posed with Ibrahim and Sara.

Meanwhile, Sara on the occasion of her brother Ibrahim's birthday penned a hilarious note for him on Instagram. She called him Iggy Potter and posted a slew of photos featuring the brother-sister duo, and a few throwback pictures from their childhood and vacations.

"Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes," Sara wrote alongside the images.