Inside Asim Riaz's fun midnight birthday celebration with Himanshi Khurana and friends | Video

Asim Riaz turned a year older on Tuesday. The model-actor had a birthday celebration as he was joined by Himanshi Khurana and friends. From multiple birthday cakes to beautiful decorations to a fun cake fight, Asim seems to have had a fun and intimate gathering. Amid loud cheers from his friends, Himanshi shared pics and videos from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Asim can also be seen feeding her cake as his friends smear the cake on his face. The actor tries to resist them, but it goes in vain. Pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced on the Internet and they are being widely shared across social media platforms. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Asim treated his fans to a new music video sung by him. Titled 'Sky High', the music video features Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz. The song is penned Down and sung by Asim. Fans seem to love the video. Encouraging the actor, a number of Asim fans dropped compliments from him in the comment section. "You nailed it," wrote a user, while another said, "Proud Of You Champ."

Asim garnered the spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. Since then, he has featured in several music videos including "Kalle sohna nai" and his maiden rap album "Back to start", and is now geared up for his next track "Sky high", which also features his Himanshi.