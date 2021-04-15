Inside Anita Hassanandani's lockdown birthday celebration with Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D'Souza, Ekta Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani with friends

Anita Hassanandani turned a year older recently and the actress had a super fun birthday celebration. Given COVID 19 safety protocols, the celebration was an intimate affair attended by a limited number of people. Joining Anita on her special day were popular faces from television, namely, actresses Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D'Souza, producer Ekta Kapoor. Celebrity couple Karan Patel and his wife Ankita were also spotted at the celebration along with Anita's husband Rohit Reddy.

The pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced on the Internet. In the pictures, we also get to see Anita's special two tier birthday cake. Written over the cake is -- Hottie at 40 and super mom. Ekta Kapoor also posted a video from the get-together. "Happie bday my hottie ! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully," she captioned the post.

Anita too shares pictures from the celebration, writing, "My happy place!"

Apart from this, taking to her Instagram handle, Anita also gave her fans a glimpse of the midnight birthday celebration through a video. Posting the clip from the celebration, Anita wrote "LockDown Birthday 2021." Seems like Rohit not only made her ladylove feel special with the roses but also got beautiful decor done at home for her birthday. The video opened with a red balloon saying "happy birthday" and soon moved to a close-up of all three cakes. The couple also shared moments where they held their hands and kissed each other. Anita and Rohit were also seen celebrating by planted kisses on each others' cheeks.

Meanwhile, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy in February.

