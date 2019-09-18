Inside Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday party with Ranbir Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and others

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday bash night. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor along with a bunch of other Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor, Krystal Dsouza and others. The inside pictures and videos from the grand party has already started surfacing the internet. While all the friends appear to have fun in the photos, Ranbir and Alia’s PDA grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor cam be seen posing with friends at the birthday party. In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen hugging Ranbir tightly. In other pictures, birthday girl Akansha is seen posing with her girl gang as well as her other friends. Have a look at the photos here-
For the birthday bash, Alia Bhatt donned a cute black dress at the party while beau Ranbir opted for a black graphic T-shirt and blue jeans. Even the birthday girl was dressed to impress in black lace dress.
On the related note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently returned from Kenya where they were holidaying. The actress shared a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram when she shared her pictures. However, she didn’t post a picture with Ranbir. Nonetheless, the lovebirds’ pictures went viral on the internet soon after they reached Kenya.
Alia and Ranbir started dating after they started shooting for their first film together Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was slated to release by the end of this year but has been postponed to next year now. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun and Mouni Roy.
