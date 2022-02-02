Indraneil Sengupta opens up on rumoured separation with wife Barkha Sengupta, 'There will be lot of chaos'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDRANEIL SENGUPTA Indraneil Sengupta breaks silence on rumoured separation with wife Barkha Sengupta

Actor Indraneil Sengupta who recently marked his OTT presence with the new web series 'Human' recently addressed rumours of his separation from wife and actress Barkha Sengupta. Showbiz galore is abuzz with speculations that Indraneil and Barkha's marital life is going through a tough phase. The duo has been living separately for a long time now. In an interaction with Hindustan Times Indraneil said, "First of all I would not like to comment on my personal life. I am a very closed person. I keep my life very private. I have never thought of answering people, trying to explain. It is none of their business."

"There will be a lot of chaos and lot of noise always. I keep quiet. Sometimes it will be about your work, sometimes about your personal life. As an actor my work is for public consumption, Indraneil Sengupta is not for public consumption. I will not let that happen at all," he added.

Talking about their 10-year-old daughter Meera, Indraneil said, "I think she is very smart she is very intelligent. She does not get overwhelmed by the fact that we are both public and the kind of attention we get. She does not like attention herself. I don’t think it has bothered her at all."

For the unversed, Indraneil and Barkha met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, gradually fell in love with each other and married in 2008. As per reports problems crept in between Barkha and Indraneil due to the latter's growing closeness with his Bengali film co-actor Ishaa Saha. Barkha has even unfollowed him on Instagram, while he continues to follow her. The couple has been married for 13 years and has a nine-year-old daughter Meira, who is staying with Barkha.

Meanwhile, Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, 'Human' unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and their effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14.