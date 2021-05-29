Indoo Ki Jawani, Devi producer Ryan Stephen dies; Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others mourn the loss

Image Source : TWITTER/@SUPARN Indoo Ki Jawani, Devi producer Ryan Stephen dies

Ryan Ivan Stephen, the producer of films like Indoo Ki Jawani and Devi, passed away due to Covid19 complications. Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee and others took to social media to mourn the loss of the ace filmmaker. Varun took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Rip Ryan" while Kiara wrote, "Our dearest Ryan Gone Too Soon."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN." He reacted to Suparna Varma's tweet that read, "Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless yo"

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i’ve ever known."

Ryan Stephen started his career as a club reporter with a film magazine. He has worked with publications such as Showtime and Stardust and even as a film consultant on web-portal Mazaa Media over the years. He even worked as a PR representative for movies like Jism, Paap, Rog and LOC.