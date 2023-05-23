India's first K-pop star Sriya Lenka opens up on joining BLACKSWAN for their album 'That Karma'

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Sriya Lenka in 'The Karma' album

Sriya Lenka aka Shreya Lenka from the Indian state of Odisha made headlines after she became the first-ever K-pop star. The 18-year-old girl was selected from a global audition held by South Korean Music Label DR Music Entertainment in an effort to add members to the globally acclaimed multi-national girl group Blackswan which already has K-pop idols from Brazil and Belgium apart from South Korea.

Now she has opened up on joining the multi-ethnic K-pop girl group, BLACKSWAN, and is geared up for the release of their new single album titled 'That Karma'. Expressing her excitement for the upcoming album, Sriya Lenka shared, "We are thrilled to finally share our hard work and make our comeback with 'That Karma.'

"This album represents our growth as a group, and we've poured our hearts and souls into bringing our fans something new and unique. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and see what we have in store." Joining Sriya Lenka in BLACKSWAN are Gabi (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin, Sub-dancer, Sub-vocalist) from Germany and Brazil, who showcased her magnificent beauty and stage presence during performances in India earlier this year, and NVee (Florence Alena Smith) from the US, the group's main vocalist who demonstrated her exceptional vocal skills at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup.

Additionally, Fatou (Samba Fatou Diouf), the main rapper, hailing from Belgium, released her solo hip-hop album in August, 2022. Making their comeback after a year-and-a-half since their last album 'Close to me' in October 2021, BLACKSWAN recently introduced Sriya as their lead vocalist and main dancer. Known for her incredible talent and recognition from top global brands like Google India, Coke Studio, and Skybags, Sriya Lenka brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the group.

About Blackswan

Blackswan is a multi-national K-pop girl band that debuted in 2020 under the Korean music label DR Music Entertainment with a full album Goodbye Rania, followed by its first single album Close to Me in 2021. Currently, the band consists of four members, including its leader and Korean singer Go Young Heun (Youngheun), Belgium-based Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba (Fatou), Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye (Judy) and maknae Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata (Leia).

(With inputs from IANS)

