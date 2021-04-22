Image Source : PR FETCH Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada reveals, 'Neetu Kapoor was correct Danish looked exactly like Rishi Kapoor'

The top-notch show Indian Idol Season 12 is all set to take you on a pleasant spree with the weekend episode where the legendary and charming Diva Jaya Prada will be gracing the show. All budding talented voices will be seen performing on astounding songs of Jaya Ji on the stage. The contestants are super delighted to have the Bollywood Diva on the show. The host Jay Bhanushali, the show judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen super excited to welcome the special guest on the show.

The upcoming weekend the Bollywood diva is set to grace the show and cheer the contestants to perform even better. The unbelievable performance of Danish Mohd on the song De De Pyaar De, made every one cheering and amazed on the sets of Indian Idol. All the judges were super delighted by his performance. Jaya Prada the Bollywood diva got emotional onset, she shares an anecdote on this song and she also shared the stage with Danish and danced on Daflivale song.

Further, she also quotes that, Danish you are a phenomenal singer and you have sung De De Pyaar De song brilliantly. Adding to it she also said Dafliwale song is the closest to my heart, I and Rishi Ji had a great bond while shooting this song. yes, Danish resembles to Rishi Kapoor and I feel Neetu was correct Danish looked exactly like Rishi Kapoor when he was performing on stage and I am very impressed by his voice.

Jaya Prada has also recalled an amusing incident involving her and the late superstar Sridevi, from back in the day when the two actresses were considered top competition to each other.

The year was 1984 and the two heroines were shooting for the film "Maqsad" with Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Realising Sridevi and Jaya Prada wouldn't speak to each other, the two lead actors devised a plan.

"It's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other as we both were in competition, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met we were first introduced on set, and we would say namaste to each other and move ahead," Jaya recalled.

She went on to reveal: "I still remember, during the shoot of Maqsad, Jeetu ji and Rajesh Khanna ji locked us in a makeup room for an hour but we both did not even say a word and everyone gave it up on us!"

Indian Idol season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.