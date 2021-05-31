Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal plants a kiss on his cheek in throwback pic; singer says 'I miss my baby'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA AGARWAL Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal plants a kiss on his cheek in throwback pic

Shweta Agarwal is clearly missing her husband Aditya Narayan, who is currently busy shooting for the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The singer and host is away from Mumbai for the shoot of the reality show. He is in Daman. Shweta took to her social media to share a throwback picture of them, in which she was seen planting a kiss on Aditya's cheek. While both wore sunglasses, he also had a snapback cap on.

Shweta captioned her post with a series of emojis, including a red heart and heart-eyes. Responding to the love, Aditya wrote in the comments, 'I miss my baby'. He also adding crying and heart emojis at the end.

Last month, Aditya and Shweta were diagnosed with Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and informed his fans that they have tested positive. He asked his fans to stay safe and follow the safety precautions.

Aditya Narayan wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Meanwhile, Shweta and Aditya tied the knot in December last year. The wedding was a subdued affair at a temple, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. They went to Kashmir for their honeymoon where they had a great time. The duo met during the filming of their debut Bollywood film Shaapit and were in a relationship for 10 years before they tied the knot last year.

