Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan celebrates birthday with parents Udit-Deepa Narayan, Alka Yagnik | WATCH

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan turned a year older on August 6. He rang in his birthday with the top 6 contestants of the show his parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, and veteran singer Alka Yagnik and others on the sets. Aditya took to his Instagram account and shared a video from the celebration.

In the video, he can be seen cutting the cakes while everyone sings the birthday song for him. Sharing the video he wrote, "Birthday celebration with my parents & #IndianIdol family last night."

On August 6, shared a post with his picture as he made a wish on his birthday. Aditya wrote, "On this birthday I wish for humanity to look beyond borders, religion & colour to rise & thrive as a collective & unstoppable force of nature. We are all one P.S. Dear coronavirus बस बहुत हो गया अब जाओ यहाँ से"

On the work front, the singer who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12 is all set to host the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Aditya has decided to hang up his boots as a host on Indian television. Speaking to ETimes, Aditya said, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months...I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting."

The finale episode of Indian Idol 12, is all set to take place between noon and midnight on the country’s Independence Day on August 15. The makers have opted for a 12-hour format where the episode will begin at 12PM and end at 12AM.