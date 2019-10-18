Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets uncomfortable as contestant kisses, hugs her forcibly. Watch video

Indian Idol 11 is one of the most popular singing reality shows of Television. Year after year, the show manages to entertain the masses through its judges and an exciting lot of contestants. This year, the makers penned down to make Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik sit on the seat of the judges while Aditya Narayan is seen hosting the show. In a recent promo, a shocking incident was witnessed where a contestant was seen grabbing Kakkar and kissing her forcibly.

The video shows a lot of contestants spreading the magic of their voice and amongst one of those was one who bought a lot of gifts for 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani' singer. As she came on the stage to receive them, she offered him a slight hug when suddenly he planted a kiss on her cheeks. Anu Malik was seen with a shocking impression on his face while Aditya too tried to stop him. Looking at the way, Neha walked away, it seemed as if she wasn’t too pleased with the gesture.

Have a look:

Neha Kakkar fans are quite upset and angry with the incident and have started slamming the contestant. A person wrote, “Kissing anyone without their prior consent is sexual assault." While, another one said, "Badtamij insaan you are doggy.” See how people reacted on the same:

Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets uncomfortable as contestant kisses, hugs her forcibly. Watch video

