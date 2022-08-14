Rajinikanth says 'let national flag fly with pride' as he pens special message for Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth

Even as the country gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Monday, actor Rajinikanth has urged people to honour and salute freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders by having their children hoist the national flag outside their homes, offices and workplaces. He penned down a special note and also treated fans with a video on his social media account. Recently, the 'Lingaa' actor took to his Twitter handle and dropped a message for his fans. Sharing the post, he wrote, "#HarGharTiranga #I_am_a_proud_Indian"

The 71-year-old actor's tweet reads, "This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and workplaces. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind."

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till August 15.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is to shortly begin work on his next film 'Jailer', which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Sources claim that the superstar of Tamil cinema will begin work on this film in a specially erected jail set in a Hyderabad studio. Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to style the Superstar for this film. A tweet put out by the popular stylist confirmed that he was indeed working on the superstar's look. Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth on July 24, Aalim had tweeted, "An innovative day at work with our one and only King! Sir RAJNIKANTH!"

