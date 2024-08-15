Independence Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan waves to fans, hoists National Flag at Mannat with family

Follow us on Image Source : X Shah Rukh Khan hoists the National Flag at Mannat with family

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned from Europe and was in high spirits on Thursday as he hoisted the Indian flag at his Mumbai mansion, Mannat, to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Shah Rukh celebrated Independence Day with his family, continuing the tradition by hoisting the Indian flag at his home. He was captured in photos alongside his daughter Suhana and the rest of the family.

After hoisting the flag, the actor delighted the fans gathered outside his home by climbing up to wave at them. He was seen folding his hands in gratitude and blowing flying kisses to the crowd. The actor was spotted sporting long hair, dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans, and accessorized with sunglasses. His wife Gauri and daughter Suhana both wore white outfits, while his youngest son AbRam also joined in the Independence Day festivities at their home.

The actor later shared a message on social media for Independence Day, saying, “Let’s celebrate our beautiful country India with pride in our hearts…. Happy Independence Day and love to all.” He also posted a family photo with the Indian flag in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan honoured at Locarno Film Festival

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024. On August 10, the "Jawan" star made history as the first Indian personality to receive this accolade, known as the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the festival's 77th edition.

Shah Rukh Khan began his Bollywood career with "Maya Memsaab" and gained widespread recognition with films including "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Devdas," "Kal Ho Naa Ho," "Veer Zaara," "Chak De India," "Om Shanti Om," "My Name is Khan," "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki."

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for his role in the action-drama *King*, where he will play a gangster. In a recent interview with Variety, he described Sujoy Ghosh's *King* as a film with a strong emotional and mass appeal.

Additionally, Shah Rukh has provided the voice for the Hindi version of Disney's photorealistic animated musical drama *The Lion King*. He voices the adult Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan lend their voices to Simba and young Mufasa, respectively. The film is set to release on December 20.