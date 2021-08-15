Independence Day 2021 LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on August 15

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on August 15

India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021 with utmost pride and joy in our hearts. As always, Red Fort will bear witness to the iconic celebrations of 75 years of Independence. Every Indian's head is held high today as we hoist the national flag and sing the National Anthem to honor the struggles and battles that our freedom fighters underwent to make our country free. Breaking the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations, in 1947 on this day, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India.

Bollywood stars painted social media with colours of freedom. Several B-town and Television celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to extend warm wishes to their fans.