Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Independence Day 2021 LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on August 15
Live now

Independence Day 2021 LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on August 15

India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021 with utmost pride and joy in our hearts. Bollywood and Television celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2021 6:58 IST
Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on August 15
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN

Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on August 15

India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021 with utmost pride and joy in our hearts. As always, Red Fort will bear witness to the iconic celebrations of 75 years of Independence. Every Indian's head is held high today as we hoist the national flag and sing the National Anthem to honor the struggles and battles that our freedom fighters underwent to make our country free. Breaking the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations, in 1947 on this day, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India. 

Bollywood stars painted social media with colours of freedom. Several B-town and Television celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to extend warm wishes to their fans. 

 

Live updates :Independence Day 2021 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 15, 2021 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt wishes on Independence Day 2021

    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan extended heartfelt greeting on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and wrote, "स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा । सब स्वस्थ रहें , सुरक्षित रहें"

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X