Independence Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood, TV celebrities extend warm wishes on August 15

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood, TV celebrities extend warm wishes on August 15

On 74th Independence Day 2020, the Red Fort will bear witness to the iconic celebrations of 75 years of Independence. Every Indian's head is held high today as we hoist the national flag and sing the National Anthem to honor the struggles and battles that our freedom fighters underwent to make our country free. Breaking the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations, in 1947 on this day, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India. With COVID19 outspread, this year the celebrations are restricted but the 'josh is high'.

This year, the celebrations have gone digital with Indians taking to social media to wish each other on this day. Bollywood and Television celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others also took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

