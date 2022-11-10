IND vs ENG: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of Rohit Sharma's Men In Blue after abashing loss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KOHLIS_GIRL Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG: Today the whole nation is under the blanket of mixed emotions as team India has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup. Though the loss is very disheartening, celebrities like Farhan Akhtar came in support of Rohit Sharma's Men In Blue and penned an encouraging note for team India. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post wishing England victory and encouraging team India as the story doesn't end her.

"England outplayed us and congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team's shoulders and its in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn't end here.. this is but a chapter, We'll emerge stronger. Keep your chins up", Farhan's post read.

